Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the expansion of military operations along Israel’s northern border on Tuesday at the opening of a meeting of the security cabinet.

Netanyahu stated that the military moves are being carried out in full coordination between Israel’s political leadership and senior military command. According to him, operations on the ground are expanding in order to achieve operational control over key areas.

“Under my direction and that of the Defense Minister, together with the Chief of Staff, we are deepening our operation in Lebanon," the prime minister declared at the start of the meeting.

Netanyahu detailed the nature of the operation, saying: “The IDF is operating with large forces on the ground and is taking control of strategic areas. We are fortifying the security zone in order to protect the communities of northern Israel."

In addition to the ground activity, the prime minister also addressed aerial threats: “We are conducting a massive national effort to advance creative and innovative solutions against explosive drones."

Netanyahu concluded by publicly expressing support for Israeli troops: “We support and praise our heroic commanders and soldiers. They are operating deep inside the field. We trust you."