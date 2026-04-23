A Houston synagogue and Jewish day school closed Wednesday after receiving threats to their shared campus.

The threats to Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue, and the Shlenker School, a preschool and elementary school, were communicated to the Houston Police Department, which informed the Jewish institutions.

The Shlenker School said on its website that it had closed “out of an abundance of caution," and the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston said it did not believe there was a risk to the broader Jewish community.

“This situation is fluid, ongoing, and under investigation," the federation said in a statement. “After significant discussions with both the FBI and HPD, we have been advised that it is safe for other local Jewish institutions to remain open. Local law enforcement agencies are increasing patrols around Houston-area Jewish institutions."

The federation did not immediately describe the nature of the threats. The Houston Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.

The incident comes as security experts have warned of continued elevation of threats to global Jewish communities amid the Iran war, and it follows an attack on a Detroit-area synagogue last month by a man who had expressed sympathy for Hezbollah. It also reprises an extended string of hoax bomb threats to Jewish institutions across the United States that caused a large number of closures in 2023 and 2024, both before and after the start of the war in Gaza.

The federation said it would go forward with events that were planned to mark Israeli Independence Day.

“Federation Yom Ha’atzmaut events will occur as planned this afternoon/evening with appropriate security in place," the Federation said in its statement. “The safety and security of the Houston Jewish community is of utmost importance to all of us."

According to its website, Congregation Beth Israel is home to 1,500 families and is the oldest Jewish congregation in Texas.