Negotiations between the United States and Iran have reportedly slowed amid significant disagreements between the two sides, particularly regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

According to a report by Channel 12 News, Iranian officials are willing to commit to not developing nuclear weapons, but American negotiators do not trust the pledge.

The United States has reportedly offered Iran three possible options regarding its enriched uranium stockpile: selling the uranium, transferring it to a third-party country, or diluting the material.

On the issue of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Iran is insisting on exclusive Iranian control and rejects alternative arrangements proposed by the Americans.

Despite the disputes, both sides reportedly agree that Lebanon will be included in any future agreement with Iran.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States is demanding clear commitments from Iran regarding its nuclear program, while Iranian negotiators are pressing for sanctions relief and the release of frozen assets. The report also noted that officials in Washington fear Iran could drag out the nuclear issue after receiving partial relief through a deal.

Earlier today, Donald Trump called for an expansion of the Abraham Accords following the end of the war with Iran.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote that negotiations with Tehran were “progressing nicely" and confirmed that he held discussions over the weekend with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain.

“I stated that after all the work the United States has done, it should be mandatory for all these countries to sign the Abraham Accords," Trump wrote.

He added that he expects Saudi Arabia and Qatar to sign immediately, warning that countries refusing to join the initiative would demonstrate “bad intentions" and be excluded from the broader agreement.