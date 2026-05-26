The Hezbollah terrorist organization has begun in recent weeks to adopt a new strategy of "hunting" for IDF commanders operating in southern Lebanon and along the border, comprehensive data from the Amit Institute for Research and Intelligence reveal.

According to the document published by the institute, the terror organization is conducting close technological and human surveillance of senior Israeli officers in the field, aiming to decapitate the IDF's chain of command, control, and defense using a deadly mix of UAVs, explosive FPV drones, and artillery.

As part of the new strategy, Hezbollah is trying to completely disrupt the forces' operations on the ground and overload the IDF's air defense systems. The report reveals that the organization recently attempted precise strikes on the official vehicle of the commander of the 300th Brigade and on Iron Dome launchers.

During the past week alone, Hezbollah published no less than 136 statements claiming responsibility for attacks, 48 of which were carried out using FPV drones, most against troop concentrations in southern Lebanon and in border communities.

The organization's new strategy has already taken a toll. Last week, 401st Brigade Commander Col. Meir Biderman was severely injured after he sustained a direct hit by an explosive drone while operating in southern Lebanon. During the same incident, a Lieutenant colonel in the reserves from the 162nd Division and another soldier were injured as well.

In addition, over the past week, Hezbollah has begun deploying multi-directional “suicide drone swarms." The tactic involves the simultaneous launch of several drones from different directions in an effort to overwhelm the Israeli Air Force’s detection systems, expand penetration range, and ensure a strike on the target.

On Monday, Hezbollah published for the first time drone footage filmed using a thermal camera, indicating a new capability to use the drones in the dark. Last Saturday night, two IDF soldiers were wounded in a strike by one of these drones. Until now, the IDF adapted its operations to be conducted in the dark, but Hezbollah quickly closed the technological gap.