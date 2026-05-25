Disturbing footage published by the Hezbollah terrorist organization on Monday shows, for the first time, the use of explosive FPV drones equipped with a thermal camera, an initial indication that the organization can strike IDF soldiers at night as well.

According to Kan News, the footage came from an incident that occurred at 9:40 p.m. near the village of Ras el-Bayada, in south-western Lebanon, during which two soldiers were moderately and mildly injured.

Until now, Hezbollah has used its explosive drones exclusively during the daytime, and the IDF adapted its operations to be conducted in the dark. While it was clear that it was only a matter of time, it appears that Hezbollah has obtained a new capability.

Earlier in the day, the Hezbollah-affiliated al-Manar television station broadcast thermal drone footage taken from a forest fire in Colorado six years ago.

The IDF stated that they have yet to find evidence indicating that Hezbollah used drones at night.