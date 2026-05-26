The IDF has begun mobilizing reservists to intensify operations beyond the ceasefire lines in Lebanon, with soldiers who were released a few days ago being called back to service.

In recent days, security discussions were held regarding the expansion of operations in Lebanon, despite American opposition. IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir even sounded off on the issue and hinted that the IDF needed more room to maneuver. IDF officials claimed that soldiers are frustrated by having to contend with many threats but not being able to fight Hezbollah intensively.

The Chief of Staff said during a defense discussion this week that "we need to create a different equation that also includes striking buildings in Beirut and Tyre" to combat the threat of Hezbollah's explosive drones.

The US State Department recently announced that the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon would be extended by 45 days, to "enable further progress in the negotiations."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video statement Monday evening addressing the ongoing campaign against the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon.

“We are at war with Hezbollah. In recent weeks alone, our heroic soldiers have eliminated more than 600 terrorists. But we are not taking our foot off the gas pedal. I said we must press the pedal even harder," Netanyahu stressed.

He added: “Yes, they are launching cyber-guided drones at us. We have a special team working on this, and we will solve that too. We need to increase the strikes and the intensity. We will strike them hard."