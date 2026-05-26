Knesset Economic Affairs Committee chairman MK David Bitan (Likud) claimed Monday that the primary disagreement between the Likud and the haredi parties at the moment centers on the scheduling of the upcoming elections.

"We prefer October, while the haredi parties prefer September. I don't think it's feasible to hold elections during the High Holy Days themselves," Bitan said in an interview with Radio Kol Chai.

Addressing the security situation, Bitan noted that Israel remains in the midst of a multi-front campaign. "As the war has dragged on, matters have ceased to depend solely on us," he explained. He rejected allegations that Israel's military campaign had been in vain: "I don't accept the claim that we fought for nothing. We had no choice but to fight."

When pressed on the concept of "absolute victory," Bitan conceded that the objective has not yet been achieved. "Absolute victory was an aspiration, but we haven't reached that point yet. It is still a work in progress," he said.

Turning to the Draft Law, Bitan argued that the Likud should not bear sole responsibility for the legislative delays: "You cannot place the blame entirely on the Likud for the fact that the Draft Law did not advance over these past years."

"You cannot pass a law that the haredim themselves do not even support right now. Initially, there were legal hurdles that caused delays, then certain coalition members refused to back the phrasing, and we ultimately reached a point where the bill simply lacked a majority - and now, the haredim don't even want it anymore. Life goes on, and we will ultimately pass a fair law during the next term."