Rafi Milo, commander of the Israel Defense Forces Northern Command, issued a sharp warning Monday evening to the leadership of Hezbollah, declaring that the Israeli military will no longer tolerate attacks on Israeli civilian communities.

Milo made the remarks during a ceremony for the Golan Brigade (474), amid an increase in drone and explosive drone launches toward the Galilee and the Golan Heights in recent days.

The Northern Command chief hinted at a possible escalation in offensive operations in Lebanon.

“Harming civilians and civilian areas is not a reality that can be accepted or treated as routine," he stated.

“We will not tolerate fire on the home front. Northern Command is at war. The Hezbollah terrorist organization deliberately chose to escalate the security situation in the north while directly targeting the civilian population. In doing so, the enemy has crossed a severe and unacceptable red line," Milo added.

His comments came shortly after several drones struck different locations in northern Israel. One exploded near a children’s bus stop on the main road of the community of Shomera. No injuries were reported.

Later, a fire broke out in an open wooded area near Rosh HaNikra following the explosion of an explosive drone. Fire and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene in an effort to contain the flames.