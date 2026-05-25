Likud Knesset Member Galit Distel-Atbaryan announced on Monday that she would not run in the upcoming elections for the Knesset.

A few months ago, Arutz Sheva-Israel National News reported that the Knesset member was considering her political future and that officials in the Prime Minister's Office offered her positions outside of the Knesset.

In closed conversations she held with her inner circle at the time, Distel-Atbaryan claimed that she had exhausted her work in the Knesset and was looking for new horizons.

During a session on Monday, Distel said of MK Shlomo Karhi: "I am full of appreciation, and this appreciation is built up more every day for the talented, brave, smart, bright elected official who holds on to his ideological positions with determination."

She added, announcing her departure: "I say, from my humble position, as one who is leaving the world of politics, Likud members, this man needs to be in the first five positions on the list."