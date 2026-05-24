תיעוד החילוץ דוברות משטרת ישראל

A few days ago, police received a report from an IDF soldier on leave who said that he and his partner had accidentally entered the Palestinian village of a-Ram.

Police command center officers who received the call dispatched forces from the Binyamin police station in the Shomron region and, together with the IDF, remained on the phone with the couple until forces arrived.

At the same time, officers who made contact with the pair identified their distress, calmed them down, and guided them while forces made their way to rescue them.

The forces who reached the couple, who were in the Palestinian village while facing a real danger to their safety, helped extract their vehicle after it became stuck in the mud, safely removing them from the village.

Police spokespersons said: “Israel Police reiterates that entry into Area A is against the law and poses a real danger to Israeli citizens. In the event of accidental entry, it must be reported immediately to the police hotline and citizens should follow police instructions, as in this case. We will continue to act for the safety and security of the public, with determination and even at risk to our own lives in order to save lives."