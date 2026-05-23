An 11-year-old girl critically injured in a bus accident on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv earlier this week has died of her wounds, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center confirmed on Friday. The victim, Talia Chaya Timsit, had been fighting for her life for four days following the crash.

The accident occurred on Monday when a Dan route 62 bus struck several pedestrians before crashing into a tree and an electric pole on Dizengoff Street. In addition to Talia, two other people were seriously injured, one person sustained moderate injuries and seven others suffered minor wounds. Several of the injured were passengers on the bus.

Emergency crews from Magen David Adom rushed Talia to the hospital while performing resuscitation efforts at the scene. The bus driver, a 26-year-old resident of northern Israel, was detained by police and taken in for questioning following the incident.

Benjamin Parker, an MDA paramedic who treated victims at the scene, said he arrived within minutes of the crash. “I arrived three minutes after the accident occurred; we were very close to the site," Parker said. “We saw additional patients at the scene, one without a pulse and two others in serious condition."