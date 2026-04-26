Rabbi Zevadya Cohen, head of the Tel Aviv Rabbinical Court (Av Beit Din), was elected as chief rabbi of Tel Aviv by a majority of 37 out of 61 valid votes, after running against Rabbi Chaim Amsalem and other rabbis. Rabbi Chaim Amsalem received 21 votes.

MK Michael Malkieli congratulated him, saying: “At the end of a complex election campaign, during which various actors attempted to incite against the election of a city rabbi, the great Rabbi Zevadya Cohen was elected to this important position. There is no doubt that this choice will allow many city residents to connect to Judaism in a respectful and pleasant manner, alongside the excellent religious services operating in the city.

The election results show that this reflects the will of the majority of the city’s residents who value tradition and Judaism. Thanks to the vigorous activity of Rabbi Aryeh Deri, we will continue strengthening and solidifying religious services in Israel."

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai also congratulated him, saying: “I congratulate Rabbi Zevadya Cohen on his election as Chief Rabbi of Tel Aviv-Yafo. After eight years in which the city operated without a chief rabbi, elections were held today in accordance with state law requiring this. I want to say clearly: with or without a chief rabbi, Tel Aviv-Yafo is a free, liberal, and democratic city that respects the choices and lifestyles of all its residents - and it will remain so. I wish the elected rabbi success in his role, and I am confident he will act with an understanding of the unique character of Tel Aviv-Yafo and its diverse population."

Among the prominent rabbis who previously held the position are Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook, Rabbi Shlomo Goren, Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, Rabbi Yitzhak Yedidia Frenkel, Rabbi Ben Zion Meir Hai Uziel, Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, and Rabbi Shlomo Amar.

Several rabbis ran for the position, the leading candidates being Rabbi Zabdya Cohen, head of the Tel Aviv rabbinical courts, and Rabbi Chaim Amsalem, a former Knesset member.

Rabbi Cohen benefited from strong support, including from the Shas party and, according to city sources, also from Mayor Ron Huldai. Rabbi Amsalem, a former MK and independent rabbinic figure, received support from some city council members.