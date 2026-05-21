Federal prosecutors in Germany announced that indictments have been filed against two suspects arrested in Denmark on suspicion of acting on behalf of Iran to prepare attacks against Jewish targets in Germany.

According to the prosecution’s statement, the main suspect, a Danish citizen identified as Ali S., allegedly operated for the intelligence service of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and maintained close ties with the Quds Force.

Prosecutors allege that in early 2025, Ali S. was tasked with gathering information on Josef Schuster, the head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany; Volker Beck, chairman of the German-Israeli Society and a former member of parliament; and two Jewish business owners in Berlin.

According to prosecutors, all of the collected intelligence was intended “for the preparation of assassination and arson attacks in Germany."

Authorities further alleged that the suspect conducted surveillance at several locations in Berlin over the past year and searched for accomplices to carry out the planned attacks.

According to the indictment, in May 2025, Ali S. contacted an Afghan citizen identified as Tawab M., who allegedly agreed to obtain weapons for a third party and assist in an attempt to assassinate Beck.

Following the arrests, the German government summoned Iran’s ambassador for a formal reprimand at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin.

The Iranian embassy rejected the accusations, describing them as “baseless and dangerous allegations."