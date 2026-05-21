UK Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for taunting Gaza flotilla activists and publishing footage of his actions online.

"I have rarely seen the Jewish world so united in revulsion than in its response to this shameful display. Such conduct is the very antithesis of our core Jewish values and an awful Chillul Hashem (disgrace of G-d's name)," Rabbi Mirvis stated.

The international controversy was sparked on Wednesday after Minister Ben-Gvir toured a facility at the Ashdod Port holding detained Gaza flotilla activists. During the visit, Ben-Gvir confronted the detained activists and later published footage of the confrontation and their harsh treatment online.

The incident led to severe international diplomatic repercussions, with several countries summoning Israeli ambassadors to the country and calls for sanctions against the minister.

Earlier on Thursday, the UK summoned the Israeli Chargé d’Affaires to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office following the video posted by Ben-Gvir. A statement by the Foreign Office reads: "This behaviour violates the most basic standards of respect and dignity for people. We are also deeply concerned by the detention conditions depicted and have demanded an explanation from the Israeli authorities. We made clear their obligations to protect the rights of all those involved."

Immediately after the incident, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar condemned Ben-Gvir, saying he "knowingly caused harm to our State in this disgraceful display - and not for the first time. You have undone tremendous, professional, and successful efforts made by so many people - from IDF soldiers to Foreign Ministry staff and many others."

He concluded: "No, you are not the face of Israel."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned the act: "Israel has every right to prevent provocative flotillas of Hamas terrorist supporters from entering our territorial waters and reaching Gaza. However, the way that Minister Ben Gvir dealt with the flotilla activists is not in line with Israel’s values and norms. I have instructed the relevant authorities to deport the provocateurs as soon as possible."