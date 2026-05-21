European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas joined in on the criticism of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir over the video of his encounter with participants in the pro-Hamas flotilla to Gaza.

“The treatment of the Global Sumud flotilla activists, amongst them EU citizens, was degrading and wrong," Kallas said in a statement.

“Israeli Minister Ben Gvir’s conduct is unbecoming of anyone holding office in a democracy," she added.

The video in question showed Ben Gvir visiting a facility at the Ashdod Port where detained Gaza flotilla activists are being held.

During the tour, one of the activists shouted at Ben Gvir, "Free Palestine," before being whisked away by the prison guards. At the same time, the security forces played the Israeli national anthem on speakers in the facility.

Ben Gvir chose to film the visit, directly addressed the detainees while waving an Israeli flag, and then said to the camera: "The summer camp is over, whoever acts against the State of Israel will find a determined country, Am Israel Chai."

At least five countries have so far announced that they will summon Israeli ambassadors for reprimand talks over the tour conducted by the National Security Minister among the flotilla participants and the footage he published.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also sharply criticized Ben Gvir.

“Israel has every right to prevent provocative flotillas of Hamas terrorist supporters from entering our territorial waters and reaching Gaza. However, the way that Minister Ben Gvir dealt with the flotilla activists is not in line with Israel’s values and norms. I have instructed the relevant authorities to deport the provocateurs as soon as possible," Netanyahu said.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar also addressed Ben Gvir directly, saying: “You knowingly caused harm to our State in this disgraceful display - and not for the first time," Sa'ar wrote in response to the incident. "You have undone tremendous, professional, and successful efforts made by so many people - from IDF soldiers to Foreign Ministry staff and many others. No, you are not the face of Israel."

However, Ben Gvir appeared unfazed by the controversy.

“There are those in the government who still do not understand how supporters of terrorism should be treated. Israel’s foreign minister is expected to understand that Israel has stopped being a punching bag. Anyone who comes into our territory to support terrorism and identify with Hamas will get hit - and we will not turn the other cheek," Ben Gvir said.