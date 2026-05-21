MK Yitzhak Kroizer (Otzma Yehudit) discussed the international incident that his party chairman, Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, sparked when he published footage of himself taunting detained Gaza flotilla activists.

"If there are some self-righteous do-gooders who turn up their nose, let them go around with an unpturned nose, I don't think that there was a citizen of Israel who didn't feel great pride to see these terrorists," Kroizer told Kan Reshet Bet.

Kroizer was asked about the condemnations of Ben-Gvir's actions, which also came from the right and supporters of Israel, such as US Ambassador Mike Huckabee. "We have a lot of respect and appreciation not only for Huckabee, but for the entire American administration, but the State of Israel's security and sovereignty comes first," he answered.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that all foreign activists from the flotilla have been deported from Israel.

"Israel will not permit any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza," the ministry stated.

In the meantime, international backlash from the video continues. On Thursday, the UK summoned the Israeli Chargé d’Affaires to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office following the video posted by Ben-Gvir. A statement by the Foreign Office reads: "This behaviour violates the most basic standards of respect and dignity for people. We are also deeply concerned by the detention conditions depicted and have demanded an explanation from the Israeli authorities. We made clear their obligations to protect the rights of all those involved."

Italian Foreign Minister stated that "on behalf of the Italian Government, I have just formally requested the High Representative Kaja Kallas to include in the next discussion of the EU Foreign Ministers the adoption of sanctions against the Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir for the unacceptable acts committed against the Flotilla, seizing the activists in international waters and subjecting them to harassment and humiliation, in violation of the most basic human rights."

Board of Peace chairman Nickolay Mladenov condemned Ben-Gvir's actions, calling them "unacceptable and shameful." He stated that the minister's "abhorrent acts distract from the urgent work of implementing President Trump's Comprehensive Plan for Gaza, advancing reconstruction for Palestinians, and ensuring security for Israel. Everyone must end the theatrics and focus on results."