בן גביר הניף דגל מול פעילי המשט ללא קרדיט

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee launched an unusually sharp attack this evening (Wednesday) against National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over his filmed encounter with participants in the pro-Hamas flotilla to Gaza.

"Universal outrage & condemnation from every high-ranking Israeli official, from Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Sa'ar, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and Ambassador Yechiel Leiter for despicable actions by Ben Gvir. Flotilla was a stupid stunt, but Ben Gvir betrayed the dignity of his nation," Huckabee said.

Earlier, Ben Gvir also came under criticism from Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter.

“As Prime Minister Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar have made clear, Itamar Ben Gvir’s reckless grandstanding is not representative of government policy. I am Israel’s top diplomat in the US, at the heart of our most important alliance. Ben Gvir’s antics take a sledgehammer to our diplomatic efforts while Israel’s enemies gleefully jump on every unfortunate nonsense to discredit and demonize. The provocateurs of the Flotilla charade were properly detained in accordance with international law and will be deported to their home countries. End of story," Leiter wrote on X.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also sharply criticized Ben Gvir.

“Israel has every right to prevent provocative flotillas of Hamas terrorist supporters from entering our territorial waters and reaching Gaza. However, the way that Minister Ben Gvir dealt with the flotilla activists is not in line with Israel’s values and norms. I have instructed the relevant authorities to deport the provocateurs as soon as possible," Netanyahu said.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar also addressed Ben Gvir directly, saying: “You knowingly caused harm to our State in this disgraceful display - and not for the first time," Sa'ar wrote in response to the incident. "You have undone tremendous, professional, and successful efforts made by so many people - from IDF soldiers to Foreign Ministry staff and many others. No, you are not the face of Israel."

At least five countries have so far announced that they will summon Israeli ambassadors for reprimand talks over the tour conducted by the national security minister among the flotilla participants and the footage he published.

However, Ben Gvir appeared unfazed by the controversy.

“There are those in the government who still do not understand how supporters of terrorism should be treated. Israel’s foreign minister is expected to understand that Israel has stopped being a punching bag. Anyone who comes into our territory to support terrorism and identify with Hamas will get hit - and we will not turn the other cheek," Ben Gvir said.