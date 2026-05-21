פינוי מאיר בידרמן לבית החולים רמב"ם

The Rambam Health Care Campus on Wednesday released dramatic footage showing the helicopter evacuation of Meir Biderman, commander of the IDF’s 401st Armored Brigade, after he was seriously wounded in an explosive drone attack during operational activity in southern Lebanon.

The video documents an Israeli Air Force helicopter landing at the hospital’s dedicated helipad in Haifa, where emergency medical teams quickly transferred Biderman to waiting ambulances before rushing him to the emergency department for urgent life-saving treatment.

A reserve officer holding the rank of lieutenant colonel, who was moderately wounded in the same incident, was also evacuated to the hospital aboard the helicopter.

Following the attack, the Israel Defense Forces announced that the brigade’s chief of staff will temporarily assume command of the 401st Brigade during Biderman’s recovery.

Biderman took command of the brigade in October 2024 under difficult circumstances, after the previous brigade commander was killed in combat during fighting in the Jabalia area of the Gaza Strip.

Since assuming the role, Biderman has led the brigade through intensive combat operations in both Gaza and on the Lebanese front. According to the IDF, he was known for remaining close to troops in the field and personally leading operations alongside frontline fighters despite ongoing danger.

A resident of Modi’in, Biderman is married and the father of three. He enlisted in the Armored Corps in 2003 and, after completing commanders’ and officers’ training courses, served as a tank platoon commander during the Second Intifada.

Over more than 20 years of military service, he held several senior command posts, including commander of the 53rd Battalion, commander of the 195th Battalion, deputy commander of the Paratroopers Brigade, commander of the Beka’a Brigade and deputy commander of the 162nd Division.

Defense officials and members of the brigade said they are praying for his full recovery.