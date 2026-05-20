A lieutenant colonel serving as a reserve battalion commander in the fighting in Lebanon is currently under operational and criminal investigation on suspicion of committing an act of prohibited looting.

According to the allegations, which were first reported by Kan News, the officer stole a civilian Lebanese-made generator from one of the villages or compounds in which the battalion had operated, loaded it onto a military jeep, and drove it along military routes until crossing the border into Israel.

The unusual incident quickly came to the attention of his superior commanders in the chain of command. They were reportedly shocked by the conduct and instructed the officer to return the generator to the location from which it had been taken.

The Israel Defense Forces has launched an in-depth investigation into the serious incident, which will likely later be transferred to the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division.

The incident comes only about a month after IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir addressed the issue in a closed-door conversation with senior military commanders following rumors and reports of looting incidents in combat zones.

At the time, Zamir stated: “The phenomenon of looting, if it exists, is disgraceful and could stain the entire IDF. If such incidents occurred, we will investigate them. We will not ignore this."

The chief of staff also issued a command directive requiring every battalion commander to submit a detailed report on the status of their unit regarding the matter within a week, with the information being centralized in a dedicated Human Resources Directorate office.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated: “The incidents described are known and are being investigated by commanders. Regarding the removal of the generator from Lebanese territory, this was an action carried out without authorization and contrary to binding regulations. Once the case became known, the forces were instructed to return the equipment, and the matter will be thoroughly investigated. The IDF views any deviation from orders and from the norms expected of its soldiers with great severity and acts accordingly."