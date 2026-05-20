The Commander of the 401st Armoured Brigade, Colonel Meir Biderman, was severely wounded, and an additional IDF reserve officer was moderately injured as a result of an explosive drone impact in southern Lebanon.

Furthermore, during the incident, an IDF non-commissioned officer was lightly injured.

Colonel Biderman took charge of the brigade in October 2024, after his predecessor, Colonel Ehsan Daxa, fell in battle in Jabaliya.

He entered the post during an especially difficult time, under intense fighting, and led the brigade's forces through action in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The IDF noted that since entering the position, he would make sure to be with the soldiers in the field, leading the fighting from up-close and strengthening the brigade's fighting spirit even under fire.

Biderman, who is married with three children and resides in Modiin, enlisted in the IDF in 2003. After completing tank commanders' training and officers' training, he presided over an armoured platoon during the Second Intifada and participated in battles in various arenas.

During his service, he served in several important command roles, including Commander of the 53rd Battalion, Commander of the 195th Battalion, Deputy Commander of the Paratroopers Brigade, Commander of the Jordan Valley Brigade, and Deputy Commander of the 162nd Division.