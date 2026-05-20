IDF soldiers on Tuesday identified and struck Hezbollah surveillance equipment in southern Lebanon.

The surveillance equipment was positioned inside a civilian structure and was used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to monitor and direct terror activity against IDF soldiers.

"This is yet another example of the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s cynical exploitation of Lebanese civilians to advance terror attacks against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel," the IDF noted.

In addition, IDF soldiers eliminated a terrorist who was operating from within a warehouse used to store weapons.

Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapons inside the warehouse.