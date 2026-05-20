An Israel Defense Forces female soldier was seriously wounded today (Wednesday), while a combat officer and two additional soldiers were moderately wounded as a result of an explosive drone impact in southern Lebanon.

Another combat officer and two additional soldiers were lightly wounded in the same incident. The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified.

Earlier today, the commander of the 401st Armored Brigade, Colonel Meir Biderman, was seriously wounded, and a reserve combat officer was moderately wounded after another explosive drone strike in southern Lebanon. A reserve IDF soldier was also lightly wounded in that incident.

Following the incident, Colonel (res.) H., who currently serves as the brigade’s chief of staff, will temporarily fill Biderman’s position.

In October 2024, after the death of 401st Brigade commander Colonel Ahsan Daqsa in battle in Jabaliya, Meir Biderman was appointed commander of the brigade.

He assumed the role during an especially difficult period amid intense fighting and led brigade forces in offensive operations in both the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. Biderman took command during challenging moments, when operational realities demanded steady leadership and a frontline presence.

The IDF noted that since assuming command, he has consistently remained alongside the soldiers in the field, closely leading combat operations and strengthening the brigade’s fighting spirit even under fire.