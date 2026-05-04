Two IDF soldiers were moderately wounded today (Monday) during an exchange of fire in an encounter with militants. Immediately following the incident, the Israeli Air Force struck Hezbollah positions in the area.

The injured soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

The incident occurred around 11:00 a.m., when Golani Reconnaissance Unit forces operating under the command of the 36th Division encountered several militants in southern Lebanon who opened fire on them.

Forces on the ground responded quickly following the soldiers’ injuries. At the same time, the Israeli Air Force targeted several military structures and an anti-tank position belonging to the terrorist organization in the area.