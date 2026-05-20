In a fiery and emotional interview with Arutz Sheva, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach delivered a sweeping defense of Israel, blasted rising antisemitism in the West, and called on Jews worldwide to stop “trying to be liked" and instead aggressively confront anti-Israel activism.

Speaking during a visit to Israel marking the sixth yahrzeit (anniversary of a death) of his father, whom he buried on the Mount of Olives during the COVID era, Boteach also spoke emotionally about his son’s recent combat deployment in Lebanon and the service of four of his children in the IDF during the ongoing war.

“I could not be more proud of them," he said, describing them as part of “the first Jewish army in 2,000 years."

Boteach sharply distinguished his own role from that of Israeli soldiers, calling himself “a media warrior" rather than a battlefield fighter. He recounted repeated death threats in places including Vienna, Miami Beach, and Times Square, saying antisemitism in the West has reached alarming levels.

He recounted a threatening incident that took place on December 1, 2024, at a hotel in Miami Beach while he was drafting a speech for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after Kennedy’s nomination for Secretary of Health and Human Services by Donald Trump.

According to Boteach, a man recognized him from a debate he had participated in against Islamist commentator Mohammed Hijab and began threatening him, shouting insults and allegedly telling him to “come outside." Boteach said the confrontation was recorded and viewed by millions online. He further claimed hotel security embraced the man instead of intervening and said he later became the target of lawsuits in what he described as “lawfare" intended to silence and financially exhaust him, a tactic which he said is similar to those commonly used to deny the existence of Jewish victims of antisemitism.

The rabbi repeatedly argued that Israel and the Jewish world have failed in what he described as the “media war," rejecting the concept of “Hasbara" altogether.

“Our cause is just," he declared. “There’s no reason to defend it. We should be attacking our enemies."

He singled out anti-Israel politicians and activists in the United States, including New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, accusing parts of American Jewry of downplaying threats against them rather than confronting them directly.

Boteach also warned that antisemitism in Europe and America is intensifying rapidly, citing violent incidents against Jews in cities including Amsterdam, New York City, and Boulder.

At the same time, he emphasized that Jews should not abandon diaspora communities out of fear. While strongly encouraging aliyah to Israel out of love and Zionism, he rejected what he described as surrendering to antisemitic pressure abroad, saying: "You cannot close down global Judaism because of antisemitism."

“We cannot create Fortress Masada out of Israel," he said. “If you’re living in Amsterdam or New York or Los Angeles - fight for the Jewish people. Fight for Israel."

The interview also touched on the changing strategic mindset in Israel after October 7. Boteach praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for shifting from seeking international approval to projecting strength, saying Israel must prioritize deterrence over popularity.

Despite his fierce rhetoric, Boteach drew a distinction between Islam and Islamist extremism, saying he “loves" Muslim people while urging moderate Muslims to confront radicals who promote violence and terror.

Throughout the interview, Boteach repeatedly returned to one theme: Jews must stop acting defensively in the face of growing hatred.

“We are not a tragic people," he said. “We are a glorious people, and we have to have a glorious future."