Prosecutors have filed a serious indictment against a 39-year-old resident of Kiryat Shmona over a series of alleged online threats directed at a municipal employee and several social media users.

Authorities also requested that the suspect remain in custody until the conclusion of legal proceedings.

The investigation began about two weeks ago after police received a complaint regarding a threatening social media post targeting a municipal worker in Kiryat Shmona.

Police said investigators quickly launched a technological inquiry that led to the identification of the suspect. During the investigation, officers collected digital evidence from social media platforms and took statements from individuals connected to the case.

According to the indictment, the suspect published a post containing violent and explicit threats against the municipal employee, including the phrases “May his memory be blessed" and “You’ll end up at the gravedigger."

Investigators said the situation escalated further after the post sparked discussion within an online group in which the defendant was active. Several members of the group reportedly urged him to delete the post in order to avoid legal consequences.

Instead, according to prosecutors, the suspect intensified his behavior and allegedly sent additional threatening and offensive messages toward group members who had attempted to calm the situation.

Police said the rapid filing of the indictment and the request for extended detention were intended to send a clear message that criminal behavior online will be treated no differently than threats made in person. "Cyberspace does not grant immunity from the law," police said in a statement.