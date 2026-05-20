Hundreds of friends and family members on Wednesday accompanied Maj. (res.) Itamar Sapir, who fell in battle in southern Lebanon, to his final resting place on Wednesday at the military cemetery in Ra’anana.

Sapir served as deputy company commander in Battalion 7008 of the Formation 551. The incident in which he fell took place at around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Kouseh in southern Lebanon, when a terrorist opened fire from inside a church at IDF forces operating outside the compound. As a result of the terrorist’s fire, Sapir was hit and fell in battle.

Itamar was the son of Yehuda and Rivki Sapir, residents of the community of Eli. He grew up and was educated in Binyamin’s educational institutions, and later studied at the Neve Shmuel Yeshiva in Efrat.

Several years ago, Itamar married Roi, and the two lived for a short time in Ra’anana before later moving to Ariel.

In Ariel, the couple raised their eldest son, Ma'ayan Yiftach, who was born about a year and a half ago. He was named after his father’s friend, Capt. Yiftach Ya’avetz, of blessed memory, who fell in battle on October 7.

Itamar enlisted in 2019 in the Maglan unit and completed his regular service after serving as a platoon commander in the unit. In reserve duty, as noted, he served as deputy company commander in Battalion 7008.