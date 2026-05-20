A troubling picture emerged on Sunday during a follow-up discussion held by acting Chairman of the Knesset Economics Committee MK Yaakov Asher (United Torah Judaism) on enforcement regarding electric bicycles and scooters.

These vehicles are required by law to travel only on roads, not on sidewalks, must carry license plates, and users must be over age 16 and pass a test, similar to requirements for a driver's license. In practice, these rules are rarely enforced and underage use is rampant, as is speeding down sidewalks.

The data presented showed that in recent years there has been a sharp rise in the number of people injured, alongside ongoing failures in enforcement.

The discussion exposed significant gaps between local authorities: Some cities do not carry out enforcement at all, while others act only partially.

At the same time, a lack of coordination between government ministries, police, and local authorities was emphasized - a situation that participants said harms the ability to reduce the number of accidents.

MK Asher addressed the findings, stressing that this is a matter of life and death: "There are cities where there is no enforcement at all, and others where enforcement is only partial. It cannot be that on an issue where human life is at stake, government ministries operate without coordination and without an organized plan. We are ready to advance any bill you bring - but first, bring a real plan that will create order, strengthen enforcement, and save lives."

The discussion was held as a follow-up session, after concerns on the issue had already been raised in the past; data presented points to the need for urgent and coordinated action by all relevant bodies.