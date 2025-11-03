A pair of teenage boys riding an electric scooter continue to assault yeshiva students in Ashdod’s Rova 6, with at least three additional incidents reported in the past week.

Last Saturday, eyewitnesses say the youths struck again and attacked yeshiva students.

Two weeks ago, Arutz Sheva - Israel National News reported that yeshiva students were being assaulted by teenagers riding scooters who harass passersby.

In the latest incident, a yeshiva student walking on Saturday night in the streets of Rova 6 was attacked by two boys riding a scooter. They punched him and then vanished.

Eyewitnesses say the two routinely ride the scooter together and, when they spot an opportunity, they strike with punches and disappear.

There have also been recent reports of girls who were sprayed with pepper spray by boys; the descriptions suggest it may be the same youths.

The assaulted yeshiva students, it turns out, are afraid to go to the police and report the incidents because they are classified as draft‑evaders and fear they will be arrested.