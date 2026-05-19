השמעת השיר "מישל" וההשתלטות על הספינה מצלמות אבטחה

Israeli Navy forces on Tuesday took control of the loudspeaker systems aboard several vessels participating in the flotilla headed towards Gaza and played the song “Michelle," which was performed by Noam Bettan in the Eurovision Song Contest and won Israel second place.

Security cameras installed aboard the vessels broadcast the events live throughout the flotilla’s route. During the livestream, the ships’ loudspeakers were suddenly heard playing the Israeli song.

Shortly afterward, the operational phase of the mission began, which was also captured by the vessels’ video systems.

Footage later released showed an Israeli Navy vessel from which Shayetet commandos descended. The forces approached one of the flotilla ships in a small boat, boarded the vessel successfully, and took control of it.

The vessels participating in the flotilla are making their way toward the Gaza coast in an openly declared attempt to break the existing naval blockade. Israeli security forces are operating in the area and intercepting ships attempting to reach the shores of Gaza.