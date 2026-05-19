Tommy Piggot, US State Department Spokesperson, reported on X that 'the US is sanctioning flotilla organizers with ties to Hamas and Muslim Brotherhood-aligned figures. These sanctions disrupt terrorist financing and advance President Trump's Middle East peace efforts.'

The US imposed sanctions on four individuals linked to a Gaza aid flotilla, the State Department's Spokesperson said Tuesday. Organizers of the flotilla reported that Israeli forces intercepted 41 vessels in the eastern Mediterranean, according to Reuters.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the flotilla as a ludicrous effort undermining President Donald Trump's progress toward regional peace.

The US continues to act against Hamas-linked global support networks officials said.