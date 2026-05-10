איתן מור בכניסה לבג"ץ: מגיע לי לדעת את האמת צילום: דוברות

This morning (Sunday), the High Court of Justice (Israeli Supreme Court) heard a panel of five justices in petitions against the State Comptroller’s investigation into the failures that preceded the murderous Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023.

Forum “Tikva" chairman Zvika Mor and his son Eitan, who survived Hamas captivity, attended the hearing. “Why did the State of Israel establish the State Comptroller’s Office?" Mor asked. “Whoever wants to know the truth, should they not be allowed to investigate? They don’t want to investigate the truth, and there is one goal: to blame one person."

Eitan added: “I came here because I think the decision made by the High Court is neither democratic nor moral. For me, as someone who was held in captivity for two years and whose friends were murdered, I deserve to know the truth."