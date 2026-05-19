Several Bedouin suspects armed with clubs attempted Tuesday to steal ammunition and military equipment from Israel Defense Forces firing ranges in the Jordan Valley.

The incident took place near the Home Front Command training base at Nabi Musa during live-fire training exercises conducted by military forces in the Jordan Valley region.

According to a report by Galei Tzahal, after identifying the suspects, Home Front Command soldiers at the scene initiated a suspect arrest procedure and responded with warning shots fired into the air.

The suspects, confronted by the soldiers’ rapid response, fled the scene without succeeding in stealing the ammunition or military equipment intended for the exercises.

The IDF said that following the incident, additional military forces were dispatched to the Jordan Valley area and began extensive searches in an effort to locate the fleeing suspects.

No injuries were reported among Israeli forces or the suspects, and all military equipment remained in the soldiers’ possession.

The IDF stated: “Earlier today (Tuesday), during live-fire training exercises conducted by IDF forces near a military base in the Jordan Valley and Valleys region, several suspects armed with clubs arrived in the area in an attempt to steal ammunition and military equipment, unsuccessfully. The forces initiated a suspect arrest procedure and responded with warning shots into the air. There were no casualties. Additional forces were dispatched to the area and began searches for the suspects. The incident is under investigation."