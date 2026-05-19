Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara announced Tuesday afternoon that she had decided to file an indictment against Likud MK Tally Gotliv.

The statement said: “It was decided to indict MK Tally Gotliv for the offense of revealing and publishing classified information in violation of the Shin Bet Law."

Just minutes earlier, Gotliv wrote on X that Baharav-Miara had informed her that the indictment had been filed.

Gotliv wrote: “Thunderous applause for Miara. She has just announced the filing of an indictment against me. As I clarified, my intention was to convince Knesset members that exposing Bressler’s partner was done within the proper framework and for the fulfillment of my role."

She added: “I have not yet received the indictment, but I trust Miara that I will soon read it through one of her mouthpieces."

Earlier this month Defense Minister Israel Katz signed the required confidentiality certificate, thereby paving the way for the attorney general to file the indictment in the case involving the exposure of the identity of the Shin Bet official, who is the partner of activist Shikma Bressler.

With the filing of the indictment, the legal battle is expected to move to the political arena. Gotliv may claim parliamentary immunity, and the issue will be decided by the Knesset Committee. Given the coalition’s majority on the committee, there is a possibility that her immunity will be upheld and the criminal proceedings blocked.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch called on coalition members to unite against removing Gotliv’s immunity.

“A dismissed political adviser who is occupied 24/7 with undermining and persecuting the government and right-wing Knesset members. I trust my colleagues on the Knesset Committee to make the right decision and approve the immunity of my colleague, MK Tally Gotliv," he said.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responded: “It’s time for Yariv Levin and my Likud colleagues to overcome their fear barrier מול the attorney general - reform now!"

MK Avichai Boaron, a member of the Knesset Committee, added: “The filing of an indictment against MK Tally Gotliv is part of Gali Baharav-Miara’s hunting and persecution campaign against right-wing Knesset members and their government. Therefore, as a member of the Knesset Committee, with God’s help, very soon we will vote and grant immunity to my colleague Tally and prevent her prosecution."

“We will not allow the radical left that has taken over the State Attorney’s Office and the attorney general to prosecute right-wing representatives for no wrongdoing. We must continue the correction, cleansing, and deep healing of the legal advisory system, the prosecution, and the entire judicial system. I again call on my colleagues in the government to immediately suspend the attorney general and her relevant deputies, after it became clear they lied in the Gofman High Court petition, in addition to the false affidavits submitted in the Military Advocate General petition, until the decisions of a governmental inquiry committee examining the attorney general system and its conduct," Boaron said.

MK Boaz Bismuth also called for action against Baharav-Miara.

“Attorney Miara continues her unhinged conduct against right-wing Knesset members and ministers. Now she has announced an indictment against MK Tally Gotliv. Spoiler: this fabrication will also fail. The government must resume advancing the process of her dismissal, and at the same time examine whether she is breaching public trust through her trampling of elected officials," Bismuth said.