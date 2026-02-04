MK Tally Gotliv (Likud) launched a sharp attack on Israel’s High Court on Wednesday, following its decision to issue a conditional order requiring Prime Minister Netanyahu to justify why he has not dismissed Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

In an interview with Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, Gotliv said the government would not comply, calling the court’s move a “power play" aimed at weakening political leadership. “Itamar Ben Gvir is the Minister of National Security, and he will remain so," she said. “Even if fifteen judges tell the Prime Minister to fire him, Netanyahu will not."

Gotliv accused the judiciary of seeking to undermine the right and weaken the government, and emphasized that, under Israeli law, only the Prime Minister can dismiss a minister. She also warned the High Court that she intends to become Minister of Justice and influence future Supreme Court appointments, ensuring judges respect the limits of judicial authority.