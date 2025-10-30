Coalition Chairman MK Ofir Katz announced Wednesday evening the appointment of MK Tally Gotliv (Likud) to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, one of the most sensitive and influential bodies in the Israeli legislature.

In addition, Gotliv will serve on the Subcommittee for Secret Services, the classified parliamentary body responsible for overseeing Israel's intelligence agencies, including the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).