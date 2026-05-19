President Isaac Herzog on Monday received the diplomatic credentials of the first-ever Ambassador of Somaliland to Israel, Mohamed Hagi.

“Ambassador Hagi was kind enough to praise our orchestra, who played the national anthem of Somaliland for the first time ever in Israel," Herzog said in a post on social media.

“This important new partnership between our nations will bring a shared future of cooperation in a range of fields to the benefit of both our peoples and the entire region," he added.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar also hosted Hagi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem.

"I was happy to host my friend at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem. I congratulated him on submitting the treaty to the president of the country and on Somaliland's Independence Day - which is today," said Sa’ar.

In addition, the Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi received a telephone call from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who conveyed congratulations on the occasion of Somaliland’s Independence Day.

Israel recognized Somaliland in December 2025, becoming the first and, to date, the only country to officially recognize the self-declared republic, which Somalia considers part of its territory.