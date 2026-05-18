A US official commented this evening (Monday) on the contacts between the United States and Iran in an interview with Al Jazeera, saying that President Donald Trump is moving closer to resuming military action against Iran.

“President Trump’s patience is beginning to run out due to the lack of progress with Iran. Iran has days, not weeks, left to offer President Trump something that will break the deadlock. President Trump is leaning toward military action - unless he receives something from Iran within days," the official said.

Earlier, senior Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called on Trump to carry out “a short but forceful response now" in order to "reset the conflict in all the right ways."

On the other hand, a senior Iranian official told a reporter from Reuters that the United States has so far shown flexibility in discussions with Tehran, including regarding restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program.

According to the official, Washington has agreed at this stage to unfreeze only 25 percent of Iran’s frozen funds under a defined timetable.

The Iranian official said that Iran is demanding the release of all frozen funds, not just part of them. He also noted that Tehran’s revised proposal includes demands for a permanent end to the war, the lifting of sanctions, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.