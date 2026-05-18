The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, Bezalel Smotrich, addressed the issue of the Draft Law, which is currently at the center of public debate, during his party’s faction meeting today (Monday).

In his remarks, Smotrich presented what he described as a central condition for continuing to advance the legislative framework regarding mandatory military service. He clarified to party members that without the enlistment of those for whom Torah study is not their full-time occupation, it would be impossible to proceed with the process.

“The condition for any law must be a clear declaration by the haredi leadership: ‘Whoever is not studying Torah must enlist,’" Smotrich said during the meeting. “That is the minimum required in order to move forward with this important and necessary process."

Later in the faction meeting, the Religious Zionist Party chairman turned to the political implications of the draft-law crisis for the stability of the current coalition.

The minister explicitly warned against moves that could lead to dissolving the Knesset or replacing the government at the present time. In his view, such a step would severely damage the country’s national interests.

“I say here in the clearest possible terms - bringing down the right-wing government would be a grave mistake for the State of Israel, for the settlement movement, for security, and for the Jewish identity of the state," he said.

He directly addressed his political partners, saying: “I call from here to the haredi Knesset members: show responsibility toward the State of Israel. Do not cooperate with those who want to topple right-wing rule and dismantle the national camp."

Concluding his remarks, he emphasized: “We have enormous challenges to lead in the State of Israel in the coming years. If the left and the Arabs who support terror, God forbid, come to power, it will be a tragedy for generations."