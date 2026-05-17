MK Meir Porush (UTJ) sharply criticized the IDF following the publication of new military data revealing a shortage of approximately 12,000 conscript soldiers.

Porush accused senior military officials of acting under the influence of legal advisers and claimed that “the army has become a political tool in the hands of those persecuting Torah learners." He argued that the military was disregarding recommendations made by an advisory committee which proposed exempting yeshiva students who commit to three daily Torah study sessions from conscription.

The IDF recently disclosed that it currently lacks around 12,000 soldiers, including between 6,000 and 7,500 combat troops. Security officials warned that the shortage could worsen significantly if mandatory military service is shortened to 30 months.

Defense officials emphasized that without legislation expanding enlistment - particularly among the haredi population - the military could face a severe manpower crisis within months.

According to the IDF, ongoing operations across seven combat arenas require regular troops to serve continuously throughout the year, while reservists are being called up for far more service days than originally planned.

Over the past two years, the military has expanded its force structure by establishing nine armored companies, an engineering battalion, a Home Front Command battalion, and an additional haredi battalion, alongside broad reserve force expansion efforts.

Military data presented in the briefing showed that of roughly 80,000 individuals classified as being in “draft-evasion processes," about half are from the haredi sector, with another quarter estimated to belong to the same community. In July 2025, the Chief of Staff ordered conscription notices to be issued to all eligible haredi recruits, while Brig. Gen. Avinoam Amona was appointed adviser on haredi affairs.

At the same time, enlistment figures among haredim have gradually increased. Around 2,200 haredim were drafted in 2023, rising to 2,800 in 2024. During the first half of 2025, approximately 1,850 enlisted, with projections suggesting the annual total may exceed 3,000 by year’s end.

Responding to the briefing, Porush said the army’s public messaging suggests that “certain elements have decided to turn the military into a political instrument against Torah scholars."

He also referenced the advisory committee - chaired by a retired major general and composed of senior military officers - which had been appointed by former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant with the support of then-Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. According to Porush, the committee recommended protecting full-time Torah students who maintain intensive daily study schedules.

Escalating his criticism, Porush accused military leaders and legal advisers of conducting “a campaign against Torah learners" and using media briefings to oppose any compromise based on the committee’s recommendations.

During a recent meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee attended by the Chief of Staff, Porush questioned the military’s approach toward drafting yeshiva students, asking why the army was acting contrary to the professional recommendations of the committee.