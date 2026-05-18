Minister Dudi Amsalem commented on the Draft Law on Sunday, claiming that critics are trying to target the haredi community based on unrealistic claims.

"Without the Torah, there is no Nation of Israel. I view anyone who studies Torah as contributing no less than a soldier currently fighting in Gaza. There is no difference between them. The IDF has a surplus of combat soldiers in whom billions have been invested - yet the military allows itself to be dragged along by the toxic rhetoric of the left. If all the haredim were to enlist tomorrow, the left would be protesting at Kaplan Square shouting 'don't draft them,'" Amsalem said at the Association of Municipal Corporations conference in Eilat.

He launched a scathing attack on the Israeli left, adding: "We have been through four horrific, terrible years, and I have come to the conclusion that the left in Israel is the most violent and anti-democratic element in the country."

When asked about the judicial reform and how it should be advanced, Amsalem replied, "There are three or four million David Zinis in this country. The same goes for [Roman] Gofman. We will pass the reform by both force and intellect."

Amsalem also shared his assessment on the upcoming elections: "The elections will take place after the High Holy Days, if they are held on schedule. A month here or there doesn't matter. In my opinion, it will be sometime in September."

Watch the Hebrew video:

