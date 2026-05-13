Israel's opposition leaders have announced the withdrawal of all opposition-initiated bills from the Knesset plenum's schedule.

According to reports, the move aims to prove that the coalition lacks the majority necessary to pass legislation.

"We cannot continue to artificially ventilate the Knesset," they said, calling to disband the Knesset and hold early elections.

The Yesh Atid party, led by opposition leader MK Yair Lapid, on Tuesday announced that it submitted a bill to dissolve the Knesset, which is expected to be brought for debate next week.

Also on Tuesday, Lithuanian-haredi leader Rabbi Dov Lando instructed the Knesset members of the Degel Hatorah faction to work toward dissolving the Knesset as soon as possible, declaring that “there is no longer any trust in Netanyahu."

The directive was issued during a meeting in which the party’s Knesset members reviewed the current political situation and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s clarification that he would have difficulty passing the enlistment law at this time.

"From now on, we will do only what is good for haredi Judaism and the yeshiva world," Rabbi Lando's office stated, adding that "the concept of a ‘bloc’ no longer exists for us," in reference to the right-wing bloc.