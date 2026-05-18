IDF forces in Lebanon
IDF forces in LebanonIDF Spokesperson

IDF forces struck overnight Sunday in the Baalbek area of Lebanon, eliminating terrorist Wael Mahmoud Abd al-Halim, about 100 kilometers from Israeli territory.

Abd al-Halim served as commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Lebanon’s Beqaa region. The elimination was carried out in a precise strike by IDF forces on the area where the terrorist was located.

Security records show tha Abd al-Halim was a key figure in the operational connection between the terrorist organizations operating in Lebanon.

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He directly led the involvement of Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in active fighting alongside Hezbollah terrorists against the State of Israel. In addition to leading cooperation between the organizations, Abd al-Halim consistently worked to advance various terror plots against IDF forces in recent months.

His activity was focused on the Beqaa region, until he was eliminated in a targeted strike by security forces during the overnight IAF strike.