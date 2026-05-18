IDF forces struck overnight Sunday in the Baalbek area of Lebanon, eliminating terrorist Wael Mahmoud Abd al-Halim, about 100 kilometers from Israeli territory.

Abd al-Halim served as commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Lebanon’s Beqaa region. The elimination was carried out in a precise strike by IDF forces on the area where the terrorist was located.

Security records show tha Abd al-Halim was a key figure in the operational connection between the terrorist organizations operating in Lebanon.

He directly led the involvement of Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in active fighting alongside Hezbollah terrorists against the State of Israel. In addition to leading cooperation between the organizations, Abd al-Halim consistently worked to advance various terror plots against IDF forces in recent months.

His activity was focused on the Beqaa region, until he was eliminated in a targeted strike by security forces during the overnight IAF strike.