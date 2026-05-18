Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived Monday at the Navy command bunker located at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

The Prime Minister was accompanied on the visit by Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir. During the visit, the Prime Minister received a detailed professional briefing from Navy Commander Maj. Gen. Eyal Harel.

Netanyahu and the senior officials watched during the visit as Navy forces took control of the pro-terror flotilla that had set sail from Turkish ports.

The vessels participating in the flotilla sailed with the aim of breaching the security blockade on Gaza, and the forces operated at sea to halt the ships’ advance and prevent them from reaching their destination.

While in the command bunker, Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke by radio with the commander of Shayetet 3 and, through him, conveyed praise to the soldiers taking part in the operation at sea.

“Please convey my greetings to all the soldiers of the force. I think you are doing an exceptional job, both in the first flotilla and in this part, and in effect you are thwarting a malicious plan intended to break the isolation we are imposing on the Hamas terrorists in Gaza," Netanyahu said.

“You are doing this with great success, and I must also say quietly, and certainly with less visibility than our enemies expected, so heartfelt congratulations. Continue until the end. The water looks simply wonderful. I would like to be with you."