Local elections took place Saturday across 183 local authorities in Judea and Samaria, as well as in the Gaza Strip city of Deir al-Balah.

A total of 321 electoral lists competed. In Deir al-Balah in Gaza, 12 polling stations, set up in tents, served 70,449 eligible voters.

Central Elections Commission chairman Rami Hamdallah said vote counting would be carried out under the supervision of 2,705 local and international observers. The process is also being attended by 7,907 representatives and candidates from the various lists, along with 860 journalists.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas cast his vote in al-Bireh, near Ramallah, stating that Palestinians are “practicing democracy despite the challenges at home and abroad." He added that this sends a message to the world that Palestinians believe in democracy and pluralism, and seek an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Abbas stressed that the Gaza Strip is an inseparable part of a future Palestinian state, noting that efforts were made to include it in the elections, even if only in one city, as a symbol of national unity.

In the lead-up to the vote, elections were also held for Fatah’s youth organization. The movement is expected to hold its conference on May 14, with elections for the Palestinian National Council planned for November.