Singer Noam Bettan and the Kan Eurovision delegation landed on Sunday at Ben Gurion Airport on an El Al flight, after finishing in second place at Eurovision 2026 in Vienna and securing Israel's second consecutive runner-up spot in the competition.

Upon landing, Noam Bettan held a brief press conference at Ben Gurion Airport, where he said: "Thank you all so much. This is truly not taken for granted. Yesterday, I personally - and so many across the country - experienced a profound sense of unity. I thank God for allowing me to be a part of this."

Bettan was eager to convey a message of solidarity. "I have one small request. There is also a tomorrow. I’m asking all of us to make an effort and be good to one another. Let's try to give each other the benefit of the doubt. I ask that we do this not just during these peak moments, but during the calm, day-to-day routine as well. If I have one request, this is it. I am incredibly excited for the next steps in my career, and we have plenty of surprises lined up."

Golan Yochpaz, CEO of Kan, spoke at the airport reception, saying, "Six months ago, Israel’s non-participation in Eurovision was practically a foregone conclusion. We understood that excluding Israel from Eurovision would trigger a political snowball effect - one that would start on the European stage, roll into Israel’s international basketball and soccer tournaments, extend to the Olympic Games, and ultimately lead to the boycotting of Israeli culture altogether. We managed to overturn the decision and keep Israel in the contest - and you all saw the result on stage last night in Vienna."

The director of the performance, Yoav Tzafir, added: "Ten years ago, Noam came to audition for The Next Star (HaKochav HaBa) and the judges didn't pass him. He didn’t break; he built a career for himself and created incredible songs. This time he showed up, and you all saw just how amazing he was and the heights he reached. Noam, you are a massive inspiration."