Minister Dudi Amsalem spoke at the Knesset plenum on Monday afternoon, calling on the Prime Minister to fire State Attorney, Gali Baharav-Miara, and her deputy, Gil Limon.

"We have saboteurs inside our country, whose sole job is to bring down the government. They are betraying us on a daily basis," Amsalem claimed.

He continued to say, "The State Attorney is a public official. She can't put the entire country on hold. She is harming the state on a daily basis. I am calling on the Prime Minister to fire her and her deputy, Gil Limon. The are acting illegally, they are betraying us every day. They should not be working in the civil service. I know when they are trying to trip us up and when they are actually giving good recommendations. We can't keep going like this."