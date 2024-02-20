Regional Cooperation Minister Dudi Amsalem on Tuesday instructed the ministry’s personnel to exclude the Palestinian Authority from the scholarship program that the ministry finances - even at the cost of canceling the entire project.

Minister Amsalem stated that money coming out of a government ministry, especially one headed by him, will not go, under any circumstances and in any way, to bodies that encourage and glorify terrorism.

Arutz Sheva-Israel National News previously reported that, in the last few days, a call was published for the submission of nominations for the scholarship program of the Ministry for Regional Cooperation for male and female students from the Palestinian Authority and the countries of the region who are studying at universities this academic year.

The scholarship is in the amount 50,000 shekels per year to cover tuition and living expenses. The Ministry for Regional Cooperation covers 90% of the value of the scholarship - 45,000 shekels. The remaining 10% - 5,000 shekels - is financed by the unit or the supervisor.