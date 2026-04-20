Yafit and Iyov Goshen, the parents of fallen Givati Reconnaissance Unit soldier Staff Sergeant Oriya Ayimalk Goshen, share in a conversation with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News the shocking information they recently received from the defense establishment.

Oriya fell in the Gaza Strip during Operation Red Heart, which aimed to rescue and recover the members of the Bibas family from captivity.

During a Memorial Day ceremony, Yafit spoke of her emotions and the new information that reached them only about three months ago. "My son Oriya fell in battle in Khan Yunis," she recounted. "He fell during Operation Red Heart, the mission to rescue the Bibas family. We learned of this just recently from the investigation."

The mother added a call to the leadership and public: "May we be deserving of them, the fallen who defended with their bodies. Boys aged 19 and 20 who were ready to go into Gaza to defend the people of Israel and bring home the hostages. They were idealistic, and our leadership and we must be deserving of them."

Oriya, who was born in Jerusalem, was described by his parents as an exceptionally moral and sociable boy. He was a youth leader in Bnei Akiva and a born leader who sought to connect people.

Iyov, his father, expounded on his special character: "He had a unique ability to run laterally. He knew how to draw everyone in and connect the weak with the strong in the group. Since he was young, he was a true warrior for justice, who always protected the weak and disadvantaged."