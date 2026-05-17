During a special cabinet meeting marking Jerusalem Day, the Israeli government approved today (Sunday) a plan initiated by the Ministry of Defense, led by its Engineering and Construction Division, together with the Jerusalem Municipality and the Israel Land Authority.

The decision advances the establishment of a new Israel Defense Forces museum, a new office for the defense minister, and the relocation of Jerusalem’s military recruitment office to a new complex in Ma'alot Dafna, near Ammunition Hill, at the site that formerly housed an URWA compound.

The initiative is being promoted as part of a strategic partnership expected to serve as a major engine for the city’s development, strengthen its national institutions, and expand the presence of Israel’s defense establishment in Jerusalem.

Under the decision, a 36-dunam (approximately 9-acre) site between Mahal Street, Neter Street, and Shlomo Zalman Shragai Street will be allocated to the Defense Ministry. The site is intended for the construction of the new IDF museum and an advanced, accessible recruitment office designed for future needs.

The new IDF museum is expected to tell the story of the establishment of the IDF and the State of Israel, and will include exhibition areas, educational activities, conferences, and value-based programming for youth, soldiers, and the general public. At the same time, the new recruitment office will relocate from its current older building in central Jerusalem and provide more accessible facilities for recruits from Jerusalem and the surrounding area.

Defense Minister Israel Katz commented on the initiative, saying: “The government decision we led today is a decision of sovereignty, Zionism, and security. There is nothing more symbolic or just than establishing the IDF’s new recruitment office and defense establishment institutions precisely on the ruins of the UNRWA complex - an organization whose employees participated in the massacre, murder, and atrocities carried out by Hamas terrorists on October 7. In a place where an entity that became part of the terror and incitement mechanism against Israel operated, institutions will be established that will strengthen Jerusalem, the IDF, and the State of Israel. The new IDF museum will tell the story of Israel’s heroism and rebirth, the new recruitment office will welcome the next generation of Israel’s fighters and defenders, and the new defense minister’s office will serve the leadership of the defense establishment. This is a clear message to all our enemies: we continue to build, strengthen, and deepen our hold on Jerusalem, the eternal capital of Israel, from a position of strength."

Construction and Housing Minister Haim Katz also stressed the importance of the selected location, saying: “The establishment of the IDF museum and the new recruitment office at the former UNRWA complex is a necessary and meaningful move. In the heart of the capital, we are transferring land from the use of a hostile international body to the preservation of Israel’s heritage and improving conditions for recruits. We will continue advancing development and planning that strengthen Jerusalem’s status and the state’s institutions within it."

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion welcomed the government’s decision and described it as historic news for the city, especially meaningful as it was approved during Jerusalem Day events.

Lion added: “The establishment of the IDF museum and the new recruitment office in the heart of the city, near Ammunition Hill, is a clear declaration of the unbreakable bond between the IDF and Israel’s capital. The new complex will become a national center for education, heritage, and values for future generations of fighters and for all Israeli citizens. This move is an integral part of the tremendous momentum Jerusalem is experiencing. It will strengthen our national institutions, improve services for Jerusalem-area recruits, and contribute to the city’s continued development and prosperity."