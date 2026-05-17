Lisa Goldenhirsh has spent years helping Israeli families through some of their most difficult moments, but since the outbreak of the war, her latest initiative has taken on a particularly emotional significance. Together with her partner, Sarit Raab, she launched the “Hug an IDF Mom and Newborn" project, aimed at supporting women whose husbands are serving in the IDF reserves or regular army while they navigate pregnancy, childbirth, and caring for newborns alone.

Goldenhirsh, herself the grandmother of five combat soldiers, said the inspiration came from seeing firsthand the sacrifices made not only by the soldiers, but also by the women supporting them at home.

“I have five combat soldiers in my family, a grandson serving as a kaban, an officer responsible for mental health in the army, and even a daughter-in-law in the Home Front Command who was called up," she explained. “We saw how much support and love these women need."

The project focuses specifically on women who have recently given birth. Rather than providing basic necessities such as diapers or bottles, the volunteers prepare carefully selected gift packages filled with high-quality baby clothes, blankets, and personal gifts for the mothers themselves.

“We wanted the packages to feel special," Goldenhirsh said. “Beautiful things for the baby, but also something personal for the mother - thermoses, face masks, things that make her feel cared for and appreciated."

Over the course of the war, the initiative has reached thousands of women across Israel. Some are mothers spending sleepless nights alone while their husbands serve in combat units. Others are wives of wounded soldiers, balancing the demands of caring for a newborn while sitting beside their husbands’ hospital beds.

Goldenhirsh described especially painful encounters with widows whose husbands were killed either shortly before or shortly after the birth of their children.

“There are babies who will never know their fathers," she said quietly.

One recent visit took volunteers to Tiberias, where they met a young widow raising a ten-month-old baby after her husband fell on October 7. According to Goldenhirsh, the emotional support often matters more than the gifts themselves.

“She was so happy just to receive attention and love," she recalled. “The presents were not the important thing. It was our presence, our saying that we care about you and understand your contribution."

The work builds on a much older project Goldenhirsh has led for more than two decades. Following the 2005 expulsion from Gush Katif, she and a group of women established a program providing household packages to young couples from the former communities in Gaza as they built new homes and families.

"We wanted them to feel that although their homes were destroyed, now they were building something new and joyful," she said. “We wanted to take part in rebuilding their homes."

Since then, the project has provided wedding household packages to more than 3,000 couples connected to Gush Katif.

During the current war, the two initiatives often intersected. Goldenhirsh said many of the women receiving support today are daughters or brides from families her organization had helped years earlier. Volunteers visiting hotels housing evacuees from southern and northern Israel frequently recognized familiar faces.

“It was emotional to see women we once helped as brides now having their fifth or sixth child," she said. “Their husbands were serving in miluim while they were evacuated from their homes, living in hotels with newborn babies."

Among them were mothers from Sderot who survived the horrors of October 7 and suddenly found themselves displaced, caring for children alone while their husbands remained in reserve duty.

“We were able to listen to them, give them something beautiful, and help them during such a difficult time," Goldenhirsh said.

She stressed that the project relies heavily on volunteers and networks of families and friends who help locate mothers in need. Her own daughters regularly send her names and information about women requiring assistance.

Goldenhirsh said the motivation behind the initiative is deeply tied to strengthening the nation during a time of uncertainty.

“We felt that in order to continue Am Yisrael, you need brave women willing to give birth during a frightening and uncertain time," she said. “We wanted to reward them and let them know that the people of Israel are embracing them."